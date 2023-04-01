PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — Families in Ponchatoula kicked off Spring with warm weather and the sweetness of strawberries the with annual Strawberry day in the park.

On Saturday (April 1st), family, friends, and residents gathered at the Ponchatoula Memorial Park for a day of fun.

The festival featured a bake-off, wing cook-off, car show, and even a strawberry auction.

Named in honor of the late Julian Dufreche, 2004 King of the Strawberry Festival, the celebration continues his life of dedication and service to the parish and community.

Dufreche served as Ponchatoula City Councilman, Mayor of Ponchatoula, and Tangipahoa Parish Clerk of Court.

