Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival
“Since 1972, the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival has attracted visitors from near and far to celebrate our local strawberry farmers, non-profits, and our special community, flourishing into the largest free harvest festival in the state of Louisiana. Join us for three days filled with time-honored traditions, amazing food and drinks, live music, rides, and loads of family fun!” – lastrawberryfestival.com
- April 14-16, 2023
- Address
- Ponchatoula Memorial Park
- 301 North Sixth Street
- (Intersection of North 6th Street and West Beech Street)
- Ponchatoula, LA 70454
- You can also search for “Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival” in Google Maps
- Admission
- Free
- Only CASH is accepted at the Festival
- Schedule of Events
- Friday, April 14, 2023
- 12:00pm: Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open
- 5:00pm: Entertainment Begins
- North Stage:
- 5:30pm – 7:30pm: Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys
- 8:15pm – 10:15pm: Souled Out
- South Stage:
- 5:00pm – 7:00pm: 3rd Street Band
- 7:45pm – 9:45pm: Yeah You Right Band
- North Stage:
- 10:30pm: Rides close
- 11:00pm: Festival Closes
- Saturday, April 15, 2023
- 9:00am: Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open
- 9:30am: Parade Starts Downtown
- 11:00am: Entertainment Begins
- North Stage:
- 11:00am: Strawberry Royalty Introduction
- 11:45am – 1:45am: Ferg’s Highway
- 1:45pm: Parade Winner Announcement
- 1:45pm – 2:15pm: Strawberry Eating Contest
- 2:15pm – 4:15pm: Beaucoop Boogie
- 4:15pm – 4:30pm: Egg Toss
- 5:30pm – 7:45pm: The Dominos
- 8:30pm – 10:30pm: Dukes of Country
- South Stage:
- 12:30pm – 2:30pm: Lindsey Cardinale
- 3:00pm – 5:00pm: The Eighty’s Experience Band
- 5:30pm – 7:30pm: Thomas Cain
- 8:00pm – 10:00pm: Parish County Line
- North Stage:
- 1:45pm: Parade Winners Announced
- 1:45pm – 2:15pm: Strawberry Eating Contest
- 4:15pm – 4:30pm: Egg Toss
- 11:00pm: Festival Closes
- Sunday, April 16, 2023
- 9:00am: Church Service at the North Stage
- 10:00am: Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open
- 11:00am – Entertainment Begins
- North Stage
- 11:00am – 11:15am: Egg Toss
- 11:30am – 1:00pm: Nashville South
- 1:00pm – 1:30pm: Strawberry Eating Contest
- 1:30pm – 3:30pm: No Idea Band
- 4:00pm – 6:00pm: The Phunky Monkeys
- South Stage
- 11:00am – 12:30pm: Will Vance
- 1:00pm – 3:00pm: Peyton Falgoust Band
- 3:30pm – 5:30pm: Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces
- North Stage
- 11:00am – 11:15am: Egg Toss
- 1:00pm – 1:30pm: Strawberry Eating Contest
- 6:00pm – Festival Closes
- Friday, April 14, 2023
- Festival Rides
- Tickets can only be purchased on festival grounds and cannot be purchased in advance.
- Tickets are $1.50 each or $30 for a twenty ticket sheet.
- 3-5 tickets per ride
- Armbands can be used for rides on FRIDAY ONLY from 12pm-5pm, $30 per armband. Tickets will be required for riding after 5pm on Friday.
- Please see the festival map for where to purchase ride tickets.
