Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival

“Since 1972, the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival has attracted visitors from near and far to celebrate our local strawberry farmers, non-profits, and our special community, flourishing into the largest free harvest festival in the state of Louisiana. Join us for three days filled with time-honored traditions, amazing food and drinks, live music, rides, and loads of family fun!” – lastrawberryfestival.com

  • April 14-16, 2023
  • Address
    • Ponchatoula Memorial Park
    • 301 North Sixth Street
      • (Intersection of North 6th Street and West Beech Street)
    • Ponchatoula, LA 70454
    • You can also search for “Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival” in Google Maps
  • Admission
    • Free
  • Only CASH is accepted at the Festival
  • Schedule of Events
    • Friday, April 14, 2023
      • 12:00pm: Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open
      • 5:00pm: Entertainment Begins
        • North Stage:
          • 5:30pm – 7:30pm: Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys
          • 8:15pm – 10:15pm: Souled Out
        • South Stage:
          • 5:00pm – 7:00pm: 3rd Street Band
          • 7:45pm – 9:45pm: Yeah You Right Band
      • 10:30pm: Rides close
      • 11:00pm: Festival Closes
    • Saturday, April 15, 2023
      • 9:00am: Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open
      • 9:30am: Parade Starts Downtown
      • 11:00am: Entertainment Begins
        • North Stage:
          • 11:00am: Strawberry Royalty Introduction
          • 11:45am – 1:45am: Ferg’s Highway
          • 1:45pm: Parade Winner Announcement
          • 1:45pm – 2:15pm: Strawberry Eating Contest
          • 2:15pm – 4:15pm: Beaucoop Boogie
          • 4:15pm – 4:30pm: Egg Toss
          • 5:30pm – 7:45pm: The Dominos
          • 8:30pm – 10:30pm: Dukes of Country
        • South Stage:
          • 12:30pm – 2:30pm: Lindsey Cardinale
          • 3:00pm – 5:00pm: The Eighty’s Experience Band
          • 5:30pm – 7:30pm: Thomas Cain
          • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: Parish County Line
      • 11:00pm: Festival Closes
    • Sunday, April 16, 2023
      • 9:00am: Church Service at the North Stage
      • 10:00am: Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open
      • 11:00am – Entertainment Begins
        • North Stage
          • 11:00am – 11:15am: Egg Toss
          • 11:30am – 1:00pm: Nashville South
          • 1:00pm – 1:30pm: Strawberry Eating Contest
          • 1:30pm – 3:30pm: No Idea Band
          • 4:00pm – 6:00pm: The Phunky Monkeys
        • South Stage
          • 11:00am – 12:30pm: Will Vance
          • 1:00pm – 3:00pm: Peyton Falgoust Band
          • 3:30pm – 5:30pm: Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces
      • 6:00pm – Festival Closes
  • Festival Rides
    • Tickets can only be purchased on festival grounds and cannot be purchased in advance.
    • Tickets are $1.50 each or $30 for a twenty ticket sheet.
    • 3-5 tickets per ride
    • Armbands can be used for rides on FRIDAY ONLY from 12pm-5pm, $30 per armband. Tickets will be required for riding after 5pm on Friday.
    • Please see the festival map for where to purchase ride tickets.

Click here for more information about the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival.