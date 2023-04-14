Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival

“Since 1972, the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival has attracted visitors from near and far to celebrate our local strawberry farmers, non-profits, and our special community, flourishing into the largest free harvest festival in the state of Louisiana. Join us for three days filled with time-honored traditions, amazing food and drinks, live music, rides, and loads of family fun!” – lastrawberryfestival.com

April 14-16, 2023

Address Ponchatoula Memorial Park 301 North Sixth Street (Intersection of North 6th Street and West Beech Street) Ponchatoula, LA 70454 You can also search for “Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival” in Google Maps

Admission Free

Only CASH is accepted at the Festival

Schedule of Events Friday, April 14, 2023 12:00pm: Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open 5:00pm: Entertainment Begins North Stage: 5:30pm – 7:30pm: Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys 8:15pm – 10:15pm: Souled Out South Stage: 5:00pm – 7:00pm: 3rd Street Band 7:45pm – 9:45pm: Yeah You Right Band 10:30pm: Rides close 11:00pm: Festival Closes Saturday, April 15, 2023 9:00am: Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open 9:30am: Parade Starts Downtown 11:00am: Entertainment Begins North Stage: 11:00am: Strawberry Royalty Introduction 11:45am – 1:45am: Ferg’s Highway 1:45pm: Parade Winner Announcement 1:45pm – 2:15pm: Strawberry Eating Contest 2:15pm – 4:15pm: Beaucoop Boogie 4:15pm – 4:30pm: Egg Toss 5:30pm – 7:45pm: The Dominos 8:30pm – 10:30pm: Dukes of Country South Stage: 12:30pm – 2:30pm: Lindsey Cardinale 3:00pm – 5:00pm: The Eighty’s Experience Band 5:30pm – 7:30pm: Thomas Cain 8:00pm – 10:00pm: Parish County Line 1:45pm: Parade Winners Announced 1:45pm – 2:15pm: Strawberry Eating Contest 4:15pm – 4:30pm: Egg Toss 11:00pm: Festival Closes Sunday, April 16, 2023 9:00am: Church Service at the North Stage 10:00am: Rides, Food, & Game Booths Open 11:00am – Entertainment Begins North Stage 11:00am – 11:15am: Egg Toss 11:30am – 1:00pm: Nashville South 1:00pm – 1:30pm: Strawberry Eating Contest 1:30pm – 3:30pm: No Idea Band 4:00pm – 6:00pm: The Phunky Monkeys South Stage 11:00am – 12:30pm: Will Vance 1:00pm – 3:00pm: Peyton Falgoust Band 3:30pm – 5:30pm: Tyler Kinchen & The Right Pieces 11:00am – 11:15am: Egg Toss 1:00pm – 1:30pm: Strawberry Eating Contest 6:00pm – Festival Closes

Festival Rides Tickets can only be purchased on festival grounds and cannot be purchased in advance. Tickets are $1.50 each or $30 for a twenty ticket sheet. 3-5 tickets per ride Armbands can be used for rides on FRIDAY ONLY from 12pm-5pm, $30 per armband. Tickets will be required for riding after 5pm on Friday. Please see the festival map for where to purchase ride tickets.



Click here for more information about the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival.