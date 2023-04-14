PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — How do you get into the Ponchatoula High School Green Wave Band? One word: practice, practice, practice.

WGNO’s Bill Wood notices they pay attention to band director Thomas Braud.

He inspires them. They inspire him.

They strike up their band to compete across the state and around the region.

On stage, in the auditorium. they practice their star-spangled best for football games and festivals.

For pep rallies and for parades, and of course, the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival.

You can catch the Ponchatoula Strawberry Fest, sponsored by WGNO on Friday, April 14 beginning at 12 p.m. The event runs through Sunday.

