PONCHATOULA, La. (WGNO) — It was a sweet day in Ponchatoula Friday (April 14) as the town kicked off the 51st Annual Strawberry Festival.

Families from all over were in attendance. One group came from Alabama to bask in the beauty of Ponchatoula. When asked what they looked forward to, they said eating and just enjoying the city.

One woman her and her family have been in attendance for years.

“I love being out here in Ponchatoula, we come to the Strawberry Festival every year. My children have been coming for the past five years.”

Residents and tourists were dressed in their “berry” best strawberry attire munching on stuffed seafood potatoes, turkey legs, chocolate-covered strawberries, deep-fried strawberries, fresh strawberries, strawberry jam, strawberry wings with strawberry sauce, funnel cake with strawberry syrup, washed it all down with strawberry lemonade and for dessert, strawberry shortcake!

Relive the moments of the festival with the gallery below.

Ready for action Traffic jam! BLAST OFF! 2023 Ponchatoul Strawberry Festival Royal Court Funnel Cake The famous chicken on a stick SOAR(Strength Outcomes with Autism Resources) A New Beginning Ministry Get your Italian Ice Here! Strawberry Wings with strawberry sauce

