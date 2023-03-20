The Zurich Classic of New Orleans will raise its purse $300,000 this year to $8.6 million.

But, that purse could increase to $20 million as soon as 2024, if the event is designated as an “elevated event” on the PGA tour.

17 events carry such designation on Tour in 2023. In these events there is no cut, and the best players on the PGA tour compete.

This year’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans is April 23th thru the 26th at the TPC of Louisiana.

At Monday’s media event, defending champions Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele spoke with media via zoom, and afterwards we visited with Fore! Kids Foundation CEO Steve Worthy.

A grounds pass to the Zurich Classic is $40.

Last year, the Fore! Kids Foundation said it donated $2.7 million to charity, a record amount.