Zurich Classic: Will go on as planned

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans will go on as planned.

The event is scheduled for the week of April 20th thru the 26th, at the TPC of Louisiana.

Fore Kids Foundation CEO Steve Worthy said the PGA tour and the Fore Kids Foundation is monitoring developments from the Coronavirus.

Worthy made his comments at a press conference joined by video with defending champions Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm.

The pair are playing this week at the Players Championship in Florida.

Worthy said the entire course has been re-sodded. And, he said the PGA tour officials are thrilled with the condition of the TPC of Louisiana.

"I am not an agronomist," said Worthy. "But, I am very excited about the condition of the golf course."

Worthy said among the enchancements at this year's event will "the Swamp," near the 18th tee. It will provide additional food and libation.

Worthy said Zurich's contract with the New Orleans as the title sponsor runs through 2026.

This is the 15th consecutive year the Zurich Classic of New Orleans has sponsored the New Orleans stop on the PGA tour.