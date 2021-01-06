Zion Williamson on Pelicans growing pains after disappointing loss to Indiana

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson spoke with local media during the team’s shootaround Wednesday about the team’s 116-113 overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers.

The Pelicans were up 106-96 with 2:22 left to play in the 4th quarter before allowing Indiana to go on a 10-0 run capped off by two Victor Oladipo 3’s in the closing seconds to send the game to overtime.

Malcolm Brogdon would hit the game-winning floater with 2 seconds remaining to hand the Pelicans their third loss of the season.

Zion Williamson says that paint points and turnovers kept the Pacers in the game.

The Pelicans finished with 18 total turnovers Monday night, exceeding their season average of 15. They now sit at 16.6 turnovers per game, ranked 24th in the league.

The Pelicans sit at 4-3 on the young season heading into their 7 p.m. matchup with the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight.