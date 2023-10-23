METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Pelicans will tip-off its season Wednesday, October 25th at the Memphis Grizzlies, and Pels’ forward Zion Williamson discussed his growing role in the team’s new offense Monday afternoon.

Williamson will help orchestrate the offense and also play center, during New Orleans’ small ball lineups.

The four-year veteran has averaged 23.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and four assists-per-game, in six career matchups versus the Grizzlies.

Click the video to hear more from Williamson himself.

