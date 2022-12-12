NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It was an easy selection.

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson was named Western Conference Player of the Week.

The Pelicans were 3-0 last week – Zion averaged 33 points, 8.3 rebounds, and four assists, while shooting 70.4 percent from the field.

Williamson has been a huge catalyst for the Pels since returning from a broken foot that cost him all of last season. The 22-year-old signed a five-year contract extension on his birthday (July 6) over the summer and now New Orleans is in first place in the Western Conference with an 18-8 overall record (12-5 conference).

The Pelicans play the Jazz (15-14, 13-9) in Utah on Tuesday.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.