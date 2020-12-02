Zion Williamson moving past injuries, inhibitions in Year 2

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 31: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots over Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the Memphis Grizzlies during a NBA game at Smoothie King Center on January 31, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson expects to unleash a version of himself that is healthier, more demonstrative and less restrained in his second NBA season with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Williamson says Year 1 was “a lot mentally and physically” for him. But he says he needed that experience.

Williamson also says he was not able to showcase a lot of his game last season because he was more focused on fitting in with the team and “trying not to be the rookie to mess up.”

Williamson says he now feels great physically and understands much more about playing in the NBA.