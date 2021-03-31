Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball questionable Thursday vs Orlando Magic

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) shoots between Dallas Mavericks’ Willie Cauley-Stein and Tim Hardaway Jr., right, as Luka Doncic, left rear, and Maxi Kleber, right rear, watches during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Dallas, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans listed forward Zion Williamson (right thumb sprain) and guard Lonzo Ball (right hip flexor strain) as questionable on the team’s Injury Report for Thursday’s game against the Orlando Magic.

The Pelicans return home after beating the Boston Celtics on Monday night, where they will face off against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center. The game will be broadcasted by Bally Sports New Orleans and ESPN 100.3

The Magic listed five players on its Injury Report. Karim Mane (right hamstring; sore) is questionable, while Cole Anthony (right rib; non-displaced fracture), Markelle Fultz (left knee; torn ACL), Garry Harris (left adductor; strain) and Jonathan Isaac (left knee; injury recovery) are out.

PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS

ORLANDO (16-31, 14TH IN EAST)

Tuesday win at Los Angeles Clippers

Michael Carter-Williams, Dwayne Bacon, James Ennis III, Chuma Okeke, Khem Birch

NEW ORLEANS (21-25, 12TH IN WEST)

Monday win at Boston

Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams

SEASON SERIES

FIRST HALF

None

SECOND HALF

April 1: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

April 22: at Orlando, 6 p.m.

ALL-TIME SERIES

Orlando 21-18 (Magic won last 4)

{Press release courtesy of the New Orleans Pelicans}