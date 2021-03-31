Zion Williamson, Lonzo Ball questionable Thursday vs Orlando Magic

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans listed forward Zion Williamson (right thumb sprain) and guard Lonzo Ball (right hip flexor strain) as questionable on the team’s Injury Report for Thursday’s game against the Orlando Magic.
The Pelicans return home after beating the Boston Celtics on Monday night, where they will face off against the Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. at the Smoothie King Center. The game will be broadcasted by Bally Sports New Orleans and ESPN 100.3
The Magic listed five players on its Injury Report. Karim Mane (right hamstring; sore) is questionable, while Cole Anthony (right rib; non-displaced fracture), Markelle Fultz (left knee; torn ACL), Garry Harris (left adductor; strain) and Jonathan Isaac (left knee; injury recovery) are out.
PREVIOUS GAME STARTING LINEUPS
ORLANDO (16-31, 14TH IN EAST)
Tuesday win at Los Angeles Clippers
Michael Carter-Williams, Dwayne Bacon, James Ennis III, Chuma Okeke, Khem Birch
NEW ORLEANS (21-25, 12TH IN WEST)
Monday win at Boston
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Eric Bledsoe, Brandon Ingram, Zion Williamson, Steven Adams
SEASON SERIES
FIRST HALF
None
SECOND HALF
April 1: at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
April 22: at Orlando, 6 p.m.
ALL-TIME SERIES
Orlando 21-18 (Magic won last 4)
{Press release courtesy of the New Orleans Pelicans}