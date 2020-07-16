Zion Williamson leaves NBA bubble for urgent family medical matter

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Pelicans announced that Zion Williamson departed Orlando Thursday morning to attend to an urgent family medical matter.
According to the Pelicans, Williamson intends to rejoin the team in Orlando for the NBA restart at a later date.
“We fully support Zion’s decision to leave the NBA campus to be with his family,” said Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. “Out of respect for the Williamson family, we will have no further comment at this time.”