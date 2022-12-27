NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — “I’ve got to play. I sat on the sideline enough last year,” Pelicans star Zion Williamson told media on Tuesday.

Williamson has started in 25 of the Pelicans’ 33 games, with New Orleans winning 15 of those 25 games and Williamson recording five double-doubles.

In its last five games, the Pelicans have five different leading scorers:

Naji Marshall vs. Pacers, Win

Trey Murphy vs. Thunder, Win

CJ McCollum vs. Spurs, Win

Jonas Valanciunas vs. Bucks, Loss

Zion Williamson vs. Suns, Loss

The Pelicans (21-12, 2nd in West) host the Timberwolves (16-18, 11th in West) on Wednesday night in the Smoothie King Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.