NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Pelicans all-star, Zion Williamson is back on the court but in this case, he’s with the kids.

In a partnership with the City of New Orleans and local leaders, Central City Dryades YMCA hosted a youth and parent workshop Saturday focused on slowing the recent crime spike in New Orleans neighborhoods.

The workshop provided families with resources and solutions aimed at fighting the spread of violence including youth violence, in the city.

“I would be at the YMCA from like 3:30 p.m. to 6- or 7 p.m. sometimes. I did that for like five or six years,” Williamson told media during the launch event. “And then the summer camp aspect of it, that’s how I fell in love with the game of basketball when I was four, when I was five, when I first met my stepfather.

“You know, you are just in the gym from 9 to 5,” he continued. “It’s not all physical activity. It’s teaching, learning, Learn how to do certain things, how to carry yourself as a man or woman. So, that’s why me being here, and why I’m doing all this, that’s why it’s special to me. Hey, I’m trying to help teach what was taught to me when I was younger. If you want to stay home, that’s fine. That’s your choice. But know there are other options out there.”

Games and free food were provided for kids and Zion made a special appearance.