Zion Williamson discusses staying in shape during quarantine, NBA season restart

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Zion Williamson’s rookie season has been anything but ordinary.

After getting knee surgery, Williamson missed the first 44 games of the 2019-2020 season.

Upon his return in late January, Williamson made an immediate impact on the team. Through 19 games he posted 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists.

Then, the NBA season halted on Match 11th due to COVID-19.

On Thursday, Williamson spoke to media members via Zoom to discuss how he has been using his time during quarantine.

Williamson said a lot of his time has been spent working out with his stepfather.

“My step-dad and I just found different ways to stay in condition, like on-court, off-court,

just wherever we could find it,” said Williamson. “I feel like I’m in good shape right now.”

Built for this 💪 pic.twitter.com/xdB0OMex35 — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 2, 2020

To hear from the Pelicans’ rookie phenom, click on the video above.