Zion Williamson discusses playing in ‘short bursts’

Through the Pelicans first two games of the NBA restart, Zion Williamson has played 29 minutes.

Williamson’s minutes have been limited after missing 13 days of basketball activity in the NBA bubble, attending to an urgent family matter.

Williamson played 15 minutes against the Utah Jazz, where he scored 13 points in the 106-104 loss.

In the Pelicans 126-103 loss to the Clippers, Williamson played 14 minutes, finishing with a season-low 7 points.

He says it’s been challenging to go in and out of games.

“It’s very tough, to be honest, because as soon as I start to break that sweat, I look over and that horn’s for me and I have to come out of the game,” said Williamson. “Also, when I do catch the flow of the game, like I said, that horn goes off, and it’s for me.”

Head coach Alvin Gentry has been talking to Williamson about why the team is taking precautions.

“Obviously everybody wants to play, and they want to play right now,” said Gentry. “So we try to spend time, as coaches and medical people, to try to let him understand that this is going to be for the best short-term and long-term.”

Williamson continues to be monitored by medical staff, who will ultimately make the decision on how long he will be able to play Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Gentry said, “I won’t know that until I talk to our medical people. They’re the ones that can tell me the amount of minutes or the amount of bursts he can play, so it’s hard for me to say either way until I talk to them.”

The Pelicans are currently 4 games behind Memphis for the 8th spot in the Western Conference.

