Zion Williamson cleared to rejoin the team, expected to play Friday night

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana football team will officially open spring practice on Friday ahead of the upcoming spring schedule. During the first five practices of preseason, SLU will practice at 2:15 p.m. Beginning with the start of school on Wednesday, Jan. 20, the Lions will transition to practices at 3:40 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and 9:20 a.m. practices on Friday and Saturday through the remainder of the preseason. "We're excited to get back playing," Southeastern head coach Frank Scelfo said. "After the disappointment of no fall season, we're just really thankful to have the opportunity to compete for a championship this spring." The Lions held what would be their traditional 15 spring workouts this past fall. Scelfo learned a lot about his team during fall practice. "The leadership within our team really started to develop during the fall," Scelco commented. "We also were pleased with the depth we've developed and the improvements we've made at certain positions. We also saw some newcomers who really represented themselves well and we're looking to have an immediate impact this spring. "We want to take care of the football and avoid penalties," Scelfo added. "We want to be sharp in terms of our execution and knowledge of the game. If we do those things, the scoreboard will take care of itself." Southeastern, ranked No. 21 in the Stats Perform preseason poll, is coming off a 2019 season that saw the Lions earn a trip to the FCS playoffs and defeat No. 8 Villanova in a 45-44 first-round thriller. SLU finished 8-5 overall under Scelfo, the Southland Conference Coach of the Year, and was ranked in both the final Stats Perform (No. 19) and AFCA Coaches (No. 18) national polls. SLU is scheduled to open its six-game, conference-only spring schedule on Feb. 27 at Sam Houston State. The Lions host McNeese on March 6 at Strawberry Stadium to open its home schedule. TICKETSFor ticket information, please contact the Southeastern Athletics Ticket Office at (985) 549-5466 or visit www.LionSports.net/tickets. Southeastern is implementing mobile ticketing as the primary source for securing tickets for the 2020-21 season. All tickets will be available via e-mail or text message in a PDF format for fans to download on their phone or print at home. Tickets can also be downloaded to Apple Wallet. SLU is scheduled to host McNeese (March 6), Northwestern State (March 13) and Lamar (April 3) this spring. SOCIAL MEDIAFor more information on Southeastern Football, follow @LionUpFootball and @Coach_Scelfo on Twitter, like /SLUathletics on Facebook and subscribe to the SLUathletics YouTube channel. TOUCHDOWN CLUB/S CLUBFans interested in becoming active supporters of the football program are encouraged to join the Touchdown Club. Lion football alums are encouraged to join the exclusive S Club, which is restricted to Southeastern athletic letter winners. All membership fees and donations to both the Touchdown Club and S Club (football) are available for the exclusive use of the Southeastern football program. Membership information is available by contacting the Lion Athletics Association at laa@southeastern.edu or (985) 549-5091 or visiting www.LionUp.com. CLEAR BAG POLICYSoutheastern Athletics instituted a clear bag policy for all ticketed events, effective with the start of the 2018 football season. For more information on the clear bag policy, visit www.LionSports.net/clear.

{Courtesy: lionsports.net}