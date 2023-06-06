NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans revealed he’s expecting a baby girl.

The announcement was made by Williamson and the mother in a YouTube video that was posted on Tuesday, June 6.

Pink fireworks seem to reveal that the child is a girl.

“Thank you 🙏 God for blessing my family with an addition 👶🏽we will give her unconditional love, guidance, protection & a family we are so grateful for #babywilliamson ♥️💜

Thank you, friends, family & staff and of course my aunt who helped me bring my vision together. #stayprayedup 🙏,” said the mother in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts