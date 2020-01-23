Zion minutes: expect them to go up

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson, the first pick in the 2019 NBA draft, will see increase minutes, soon.
Williamson scored 22 points in 18 minutes in his NBA debut, a 121-117 loss to the Spurs Wednesday night.
This is not something that is going to last very long guys, like the rest of the year talking about energy or burst or anything like that,” Gentry told reporters after practice Thursday in Metairie.Alvin Gentry/Pelicans head coach
Gentry said Williamson practiced full Thursday, and didn’t experience any soreness in his surgically repaired right knee.
Williamson left the game with 5:23 to go in the fourth quarter, after he had scored 17 points in three minutes. Gentry said the Pelicans’ training staff wanted Zion out of the game.
Pelicans teammates were impressed. Guard JJ Redick said the atmosphere at the Smoothie King Center was like May, not January.
The Pelicans host Denver Friday at 7 pm.