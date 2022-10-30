LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zion Williamson had 21 points and 12 rebounds in his return, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled away in the second half to rout the Los Angeles Clippers 112-91.

CJ McCollum added 22 points for the Pelicans, who’ve won four of their first six games.

Williamson was out the last two games with a right hip and lower back contusion, one of three starters to have missed last two games.

Norman Powell led the Clippers with 18 points off the bench. Paul George added 14 points and Marcus Morris has 12.

With Kawhi Leonard again sidelined, the Clippers dropped their fourth in a row.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: After two days off, visit the Lakers on Wednesday.

Clippers: Host the Houston Rockets on Monday in the second game of a back-to-back.