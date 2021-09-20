Zachary defeats St. Aug, 45-35 Saturday night at Tad Gormley

NEW ORLEANS – The Zachary Broncos defeated the St. Aug Purple Knights, 45-35 Saturday night at Tad Gormley Stadium.
The Broncos improve to 3-0 on the season.
St. Aug falls to 0-1 on the young season and will play John Curtis next Saturday night.
by: Richie MillsPosted: / Updated:
NEW ORLEANS – The Zachary Broncos defeated the St. Aug Purple Knights, 45-35 Saturday night at Tad Gormley Stadium.
The Broncos improve to 3-0 on the season.
St. Aug falls to 0-1 on the young season and will play John Curtis next Saturday night.