NEW ORLEANS — Loyola has a new all-time leading scorer in men’s basketball.

Zach Wrightsil passed Brian Lumar with a three-point play with 9:38 to play in the first half of a 91-80 win over Dalton State.

Wrightsil started the night with 1,829 points, three shy of Lumar. The game was stopped so Lumar could congratulate Wrightsil.

Wrightsil scored 27 points for the second ranked Wolfpack, now 22-1 on the season.