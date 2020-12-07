Zach Von Rosenberg named a semifinalist for Ray Guy Award

GAINESVILLE, FL – OCTOBER 06: Zach Von Rosenberg #46 of the LSU Tigers punts during the game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on October 6, 2018 in Gainesville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE – LSU senior punter Zach Von Rosenberg has been named as one of 16 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, which is awarded annually to the top punter in college football.

Von Rosenberg has twice been named the Ray Guy Punter of the Week this year. He won the award for his performance against Mississippi State in the season-opener and then again in LSU’s win over Arkansas.

Von Rosenberg, who is 30, is the oldest player on a college football roster this year. Now a senior and having already graduated with a degree in interdisciplinary studies, Von Rosenberg ranks No. 4 in school history in career punts (140) and his 44.0 career average ranks No. 3 in school history.

This year, Von Rosenberg is averaging 44.0 yards on 46 punts. He leads the Southeastern Conference in punts downed inside the 20-yard line with 20 and he’s No. 2 in the league in punts of 50-plus yards with 13. As a unit, LSU ranks second in the SEC In net punting with a 42.2 average.

The candidates were evaluated by the Ray Guy Award committee on their overall statistics and contribution to the team. Particular emphasis was placed on net punting average, number of times a punt was downed or kicked out-of-bounds inside the opponents 20-yard line, total yardage punted, average returned yardage and percentage of punts not returned. The winner must display team leadership, self-discipline and have a positive impact on the team’s success.



A national voting body of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) sports information directors, national media and previous Ray Guy Award winners will decide the three award finalists who will be announced on Tuesday, December 22nd. Voters will then vote again to determine the winner who will be announced live on Thursday, January 7th at The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

{Courtesy: Press Release from LSU Athletics}