Z power: Pelicans get career high from Zion, rout Portland

Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson was itching to play after being held out of Saturday night’s win at Indiana.

Williamson scored a career high 31 points, and grabbed 9 rebounds as New Orleans routed Portland 138-117 Tuesday night at the Smoothie King Center.

The Pelicans took control of the game in the third quarter, outscoring Portland 41-21 in the quarter.

Jrue Holiday added 16 points and 10 assists.

The Pelicans bench scored 59 points, including 20 from JJ Redick.

New Orleans made 14 of 34 three point field goal attempts. Redick converted 4 of 7.

The Pelicans climbed to 23-31 with their third straight win.

Brandon Ingram, a reserve for the Western Conference in Sunday night’s All-Star game in Chicago, missed his second straight game with an ankle sprain.

New Orleans hosts Oklahoma City Thursday night. It is the final game for the Pelicans before the All-Star break.