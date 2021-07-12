Yankees Select Warren in Eighth Round of 2021 MLB Draft

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana right-hander Will Warren was selected Monday in the eighth round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft by the New York Yankees (243rd overall).



Warren, an All-Southland Conference and All-Louisiana hurler, led the Southeastern staff in wins (7), innings pitched (91.0), strikeouts (95) and opponent batting average (.214). He ranked third, second, fourth and fifth in the conference in those same categories, respectively, while also finishing fourth in ERA (2.57).



Twice Warren was named the Southland’s pitcher of the week: April 19 after he set a career-high with 11 strikeouts in a win at Stephen F. Austin, as well as the final week of the regular season following a shutout of Houston Baptist during which he tied his career-high in strikeouts. Warren recorded double-digit strikeout totals five times during the 2021 season, including each of his final three starts.



The fourth-year pitcher from Brandon, Mississippi, owns a 13-10 career record with four saves and a 3.90 ERA. He has allowed only 178 hits in 205.0 career innings pitched, striking out 193 batters.



He becomes the Lions’ 18th draft selection in the last eight seasons, joining Andro Cutura (2014), Andrew Godbold (2014), Jake Johnson (2015), Kyle Keller (2015), Tate Scioneaux (2015), Jameson Fisher (2016), Kyle Cedotal (2016), Domenick Carlini (2016), Pat Cashman (2016), Mac Sceroler (2016, 2017), Carson Crites (2017), Josh Green (2018), Daniel Wasinger (2018), Drew Avans (2018), Cody Gross (2019) and Bryce Tassin (2019).



{Courtesy: lionsports.net}