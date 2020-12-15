Yankees’ Boone giving LeMahieu space during contract talks

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees manager Aaron Boone said he is giving free agent infielder DJ LeMahieu his space as New York tries to re-sign the reigning big league batting champion.
There’s mutual interest in keeping the three-time All-Star in pinstripes, but no deal has emerged yet.
Boone routinely participates in sales pitches for free agents, but he says he’s treating LeMahieu like any of his other players this offseason by checking in periodically via text message.
Boone also is watching closely as Gary Sánchez, Miguel Andújar, Domingo Germán and others participate in the Dominican Winter League.