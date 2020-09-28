Yac-ed: Orgeron said LSU bad on yards after the catch

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 26: Osirus Mitchell #5 of the Mississippi State Bulldogs catches a toucdown pass over Koy Moore #5 of the LSU Tigers during a NCAA football game at Tiger Stadium on September 26, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Mississippi State Bulldogs won the game 44 – 34. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron said his defense allowed 383 yards after the catch in a 44-34 loss to Mississippi State Saturday in Baton Rouge.

The Tigers were more than two touchdown favorites in the game. The loss halted LSU’s 16 game win streak, three shy of the school record set more than 60 years ago.

Orgeron said the Tigers missed badly cornerback Derek Stingley, who missed the game with an illness. He is expected to return Saturday night when the Tigers play at Vanderbilt.

Kickoff is 6:30 pm on the SEC network.

Orgeron said defensive lineman Glen Logan will not play against Vandy but will return against Missouri.