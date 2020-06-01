XFL could have new owner in August

CARSON, CA – MARCH 08: Palm trees are seen behind an XFL banner before the XFL game between the Los Angeles Wildcats and the Tampa Bay Vipers at Dignity Health Sports Park on March 8, 2020 in Carson, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Sports Business Journal is reporting that Judge Laurie Selber Silversteinhas selected August 3rd as the date the XFL’s assets will be up for auction.

Last week, XFL Owner, Vince McMahon announced that there were 20 potential buyers that are exploring purchasing the XFL.

Some potential buyers have said that if they are able to purchase the league, it could return to action as soon as 2021.

The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before canceling the remainder of its season in March due to the pandemic.

The league suspended operations and laid off all of its employees on April 10 and filed for bankruptcy protection on April 13.