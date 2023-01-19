NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Local hoops fans flocked to the Convocation Center for the Crosstown Classic doubleheader featuring Dillard at Xavier in men’s and women’s basketball action.

In the 101st meeting between the Lady Devils and the Gold Nuggets, guard Nina German posted a three-pointer to put Xavier over 4-2 inside the first two minutes.

German scored nine of her 12 points in the first half.

Xavier ran out to an eight-point lead, before Dillard cut it to five late in the second quarter thanks to a steal from Taylor Dewitt, who took it the length of the court for the layup. Dillard trailed by six at the half, 31-25.

German kicked off the third quarter with her third three of the night, but from there it was all Shylia McGee, who scored 12 of her 14 points in the second half. Meanwhile, Xavier’s Ashanti LaVergne tallied up 17 rebounds, 14 defensively.

Dewitt led the Lady Devils with 14 points, but to no avail, as Xavier dropped Dillard, 52-40.

Men: Xavier 66, Dillard 63

In the 151st meeting of the men, the Gold Rush ran out to a 16-point lead with two minutes to play in the first half, thanks in large part to 10 from Xavier Reaves.

But the Blue Devils rallied in the second half to pull to within three points, but Xavier held on to take the win, 66-63.