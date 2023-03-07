CALDWELL, Idaho (WGNO) — A nine-day layoff did not hurt Xavier New Orleans (23-8) as the Gold Rush scored the first 16 points en route to a 95 first round win over Hope International (20-11) at the NAIA Nationals in Caldwell, Idaho, on Tuesday.

Eighth-seeded Xavier commanded a 54-29 lead at the half, and continued to pour on the points to extend their lead to 38 late in the game

Three Gold Rush players scored double figures, including Jathen Ross with 18, Xavier Reaves, 11, and Lance Williams, 10.

TJ Jones and Tracy Stele each scored 9. Brian White and Cory Well both had 8 apiece.

Sebastian Castro led Hope International with 14 points, followed by Jalani Horn with 12.

The victory marks the third straight first-round win for the Gold Rush.