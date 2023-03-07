NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Xavier Gold Rush men’s baseball team swept Tougaloo in a doubleheader at the Coleman Athletic Complex in Mississippi on Tuesday.

Xavier New Orleans (11-8) took the first game 10-4, and the second 6-3.

Meanwhile, the XULA girl’s softball team (5-11 overall, 1-3 RRAC) won the first of two over Louisiana Christian (11-11, 5-1) at Wildcat Park in Pineville, La.

Vivionna Robles pitched a complete game for Xavier, and Madison Winston and Kadence Means recorded two RBIs each in the 6-2 win.

However, the XULA women dropped the second game, 6-3, after tying the game in the top of the final inning (7th).

The men return for a three-game Red River Athletic Conference series against LSU-Shreveport at Wesley Barrow Stadium on Friday.

First pitch is set for 5 p.m.