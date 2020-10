BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Senior Center Liam Shanahan spoke with local media Tuesday about the success the LSU offense had in their ground and air attack.

Shanahan is happy with the way the offensive line performed, giving up 0 sacks and freeing up running lanes for the Tigers’ backs total 276 yards rushing.

Shanahan says he was impressed with the way Freshman QB T.J. Finley handled himself throughout the course of the game.

To hear more from Liam Shanahan, click the link above.