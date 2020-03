LSU director of athletics Scott Woodward said he’s for all college spring sport athletes to get a year of eligibility, back.

Woodward made his comments on a conference call with reporters Monday.

Woodward said it would be very difficult for LSU to hold its spring football game as schedule April 18th, since there can be no organized team activities until April 15th.

He said all LSU spring sports season ticket holders would get refunds.