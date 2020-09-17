LSU AD Scott Woodward believes majority of football COVID-19 cases “happened socially” off-campus

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU’s administration remains committed to safely maneuvering the fall semester, football season in particular.

Last week, LSU Athletics announced that it will allow 25% capacity at Tiger Stadium for its home opener September 26th against Mississippi state, with no tailgating.

“It is something that’s going to be different but necessary and we can do these things responsibly and we can play football with fans in the stands but we just have to remember that here in Baton Rouge we are not out of the woods yet and we have to be very vigilant,” says LSU Athletic Director Scott Woodward.

There have been 50 new positive COVID-19 cases reported on LSU’s campus since Friday.

During his weekly press conference Tuesday, LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron revealed that most of the LSU football team has already had COVID-19.

Something AD Scott Woodward was notified of from the beginning.

Woodward says, “Coach O is totally transparent and honest to a fault and it’s a great thing. This is very similar to what we are seeing across all schools that have been doing this.”

Woodward believes that the players that did test positive for COVID-19 could have contracted the virus off-campus.

“I think the vast majority of them have happened socially and I’m very comfortable even though there’s no parallel of a longitudinal study that I don’t think they received in practice or our weight rooms,” added Woodward.

Today the Big Ten Conference announced that it will be reversing course and playing its fall football season in late October.

A notion that reinforced Woodward’s support in SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey and the in the belief that LSU football should proceed as scheduled.

Woodward says, “For a guy that was criticized early in the process, Greg Sankey has been a steady hand and he’s gone about this properly day by day listen to the experts and just always ready to pull the plug if there’s something we cannot overcome. and he’s gone through this process in a very thorough and proper way and in my opinion, he’s the unsung hero on this.



Woodward says that 53 % of LSU’s 71,000 season ticket holders have opted out of the 2020 football season.

Total monetary losses from the pandemic could be billions of dollars.