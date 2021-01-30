Rockets top Pelicans, 126-112

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dunks past Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Christian Wood scored 27 points and the Houston Rockets extended their winning streak to five games with a 126-112 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Victor Oladipo scored 20 and John Wall added 15 for Houston which shot 48.9%, led by 18 at halftime and did not allow the Pelicans to get within eight after that.

Zion Williamson had 26 points for the Pelicans who looked sluggish at times after scoring 131 points in a victory over Milwaukee a night earlier.

Brandon Ingram and Eric Bledsoe each scored 15 for New Orleans, which came in having won two straight.