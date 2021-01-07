LSU Women’s Basketball Continues On The Road At Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s basketball team continues its two-game road trip with a final stop in Tuscaloosa to face Alabama on Thursday, January 7 at 6 p.m. CT. The Tigers are 4-4 overall and 2-0 in SEC play, while the Tide are 8-1 and 1-1 in SEC action.

The game will be broadcast on SEC Network Plus with Eli Gold and Rick Moody calling the Alabama-produced game from Coleman Coliseum. Fans can watch SECN+ on the internet at ESPN.com/watch or on the ESPN app. A link to the game is available on LSUsports.net.

The games will also be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network and locally in Baton Rouge on 107.3 FM. Voice of the Lady Tigers Patrick Wright, in his 31st season, will be on the call from the LSU Radio Studio. A links to live stats is available at LSUsports.net.

LSU Preview

LSU is 4-4 on the season and sits atop the SEC standings at 2-0 following Monday night’s 77-69 overtime victory at Ole Miss. Redshirt senior Faustine Aifuwa led the way with a career-tying 20 points and seven rebounds. Senior Khayla Pointer recorded her first double-double of the season with 18 points and 12 assists, accounting for over half of LSU’s point production. Sophomore Tiara Young came off the bench for a season-high 16 points and a career-high eight rebounds, while senior Karli Seay scored a career-high 13 points from off the bench.

Pointer leads LSU with 13.0 points, 4.5 assists and 2.6 steals per game. Aifuwa leads the squad with 9.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocked shots per game. She is also one of the top offensive rebounders in the country with 4.0 per game.

Aifuwa is next up on the 1,000 career points watch list with 839 points and a 9.5 scoring average over the first eight games of the season. Aifuwa needs 13 blocks to move past Julie Gross (178; 1978-80) for second place on the LSU career blocks list.

The Opponent – Alabama

Alabama is 8-1 overall and 1-1 in SEC play. The Tide have a win at Missouri (74-59) and a loss to No. 5 South Carolina (77-60). Three players are averaging double-figure scoring this season – Jasmine Walker (20.6), Jordan Lewis (16.9) and Ariyah Copeland (15.7).

LSU leads the series 42-19, while Alabama has a slight edge in Tuscaloosa at 14-13. The Tigers won last year’s meeting in Baton Rouge, 71-60 and have a current three-game win streak in the series.

Season and Single Ticket Sales Information

For the 2020-21 season, seating for LSU women’s basketball games will be general admission in the PMAC. Seating has been reconfigured to support physically-distanced seating. Available seats will be spaced out in blocks of 2, 3 and 4 seats in order maximize attendance opportunities. Fans will be allowed to sit in any seat that is marked as available. Sections 112 and 115 are reserved for player guests.

LSU will host Tennessee on Sunday, January 10 in its next game at the PMAC. Single game ticket prices are $7.00 for adults and $5.00 for youth ages 3-12. To order season and single-game tickets for LSU women’s basketball home games, go to LSUtix.net.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)