Wisconsin LB Zach Baun talks joining Saints

NEW ORLEANS,La. – The New Orleans Saints trade up in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft, selecting Wisconsin Linebacker Zack Baun with the 74th pick.

Baun spoke with New Orleans media for the first time following his selection.

Baun says that in the pre-draft process he had 2 meetings with the Saints, 1 formal meeting at the Senior Bowl and 1 informal meeting during the NFL Combine.

He trained with saints first-round pick, Cesar Ruiz, in Phoenix leading up to the NFL Draft.

Baun gained traction as an NFL prospect after his spike in production after 2018 season.

In his senior year with Badgers, Baun finished among the nation’s leaders with 19.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks among his 76 total tackles.

Baun said that Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher and former Wisconsin Badger, TJ Watt, helped with his development.