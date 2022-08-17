Saints quarterback Jameis Winston practiced Wednesday in Green Bay. It was the first time since he sprained his right foot in drills last week in Metairie.

Winston will not play in Friday night’s game at Green Bay.

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas visited with media. Thomas, who missed all of last season, said he knows head coach Dennis Allen is counting on him to be ready for the season opener at Atlanta.

The Saints and Packers play at Lambeau Field Friday at 7.

The Saints only preseason home game is next Friday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.