NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Saints quarterback Jameis Winston, who has missed the last two games with back and ankle injuries, practiced Wednesday and was officially listed as ‘limited’ on the injury report the club submitted to the NFL.

Here’s Winston at practice on Wednesday:

Meanwhile, seven Saints did not practice on Wednesday:

Deonte Harty (foot)

Jarvis Landy (ankle)

Michael Thomas (foot)

Marshon Lattimore (abdomen)

Payton Turner (chest)

Chris Olave (concussion)

Calvin Throckmorton (hip)

Like Winston, six other Saints were listed as limited. They included safety Marcus Maye and tight end/quarterback Taysom Hill, who was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Hill spoke with local media on Wednesday. Watch the press conference in the player below:

This Sunday, the Saints kick off at home against Cincinnati. The Bengals are 0.5 favorites against the Saints, according to betonline.ag. The total on the game is 44.5.

