10th seeded Tulane got 24 points from Jordan Walker in a 77-70 win over 7th seeded Tulsa in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

Tulane head coach Ron Hunter said this was one of his best two or three wins. Hunter continued his stellar record in post season play. He said a coach must be his best in March.

Walker was 10 of 17 from the field. He also had 7 assists and 3 steals.

Tulane plays second seeded Houston Friday at 6 pm.