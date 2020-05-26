“Winning culture” made New Orleans a perfect fit for Anthony Chickillo

NEW ORLEANS, La. – After 5 years in Pittsburgh, Anthony Chickillo, said it was time for a change of scenery.

While speaking with New Orleans media via Zoom Tuesday, Chickillo says that he was fortunate to be in Pittsburgh the first 5 years of his career and that he wanted his next destination to have a similar winning culture.

“I wanted to be a part of a winning organization and I was lucky to be in Pittsburgh the past 5 years. I am coming from a winning culture so I feel like I am going to fit in well with the locker room. It will be different playing in a 4-3, you know in Pittsburgh I got used to the 3-4. In college I played with my head down at a lot of different positions, so I’m excited and I feel like I will be a good fit for the team,” said Chickillo.

Such a good fit that Chickillo didn’t even need an in-person visit to know that New Orleans was the proper landing spot.

“It definitely feels right. I feel like I needed a change of scenery, and I’m excited for the future. I can’t control what’s happened in the past; I’m excited for the future. I’m ready to get down there and get to work.”

Anthony Chickillo has yet to communicate with any of his new teammates, and he knows that as soon as football resumes, those bonds will be built.

“I haven’t really gotten a chance to talk to any of the guys yet. I remember playing against (them), when we played it played in 2018. I was talking trash to a whole bunch of the special teams (players and) with a whole bunch of guys out there. It’ll be fun to get in the locker room and start to bond with those guys. I know it’s going to be a different year, just because of teams not being in the building at this part of the year. When we get to training camp we’re going to have to all get acclimated quickly to each other and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

To stay in game-shape, Chickillo has bee working out in Tampa Bay, Florida with fellow NFL players.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Anthony Chickillo out of the University of Miami in the 6th round of the 2015 NFL draft.

In 65 games, he recorded 89 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and a blocked punt for a touchdown.