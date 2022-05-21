NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Delgado head coach Joe Scheuermann was disappointed in his team’s plate production in Friday’s loss to No. 5-ranked Crowder College.

The two clubs met again tonight in a must-win for Delgado in the double-elimination NJCAA South Central District Championship at Kirsch-Rooney.

Top of the second, Dolphins with two on. Jacob Fury channeled some aggression and sent the ball to deep right-center field. Two runners crossed and Delgado took the early 2-0 lead.

Bottom 4th with one on, Crowder’s Clayton Gray roped a grounder past the first baseman and Josh Alexander misplayed it buying some time for the runner to round third and gun for home. The throw was not in time and the Roughriders took a 5-3 lead.

Top of the 5th, Alexander marked up for it with a grand slam to put Delgado back on top, 7-5.

Game tied at 7 in the final inning, one on for the ‘Fins and Michael Stutes comes through in the clutch with the RBI single to help Delgado regain the lead and claim the 9-7 win.

“One thing our program really prides ourselves is that we’re going to play hard for nine innings and we’re not going to say no,” said Delgado head coach Joe Scheuermann. “That’s what these two games have been. It’s been two nine-inning battles.

“I want to say this, anybody that doesn’t think that junior college baseball is for real, they need to come watch tomorrow. These two clubs are as good as junior college baseball gets and it’s special.”

Delgado and Crowder will play again on Sunday at 1 p.m. (weather permitting) for the NJCAA South Central District title.