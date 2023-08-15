NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Warren Easton high school, last season’s top seed in Division I select, will not participate in the 2023 state high school football playoffs.

Head coach Jerry Phillips told WGNO Sports that the LHSAA heard Easton’s appeal in April, and it was quickly denied.

Two Warren Easton assistant coaches were suspended for the season, and the school, according to Phillips was fined $5,000.

The state high school association does not comment on infractions cases or subsequent penalties.

