Win #1500 a big one for Mainieri, Tigers clinch SEC tourney berth

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri paces in the dugout during an LSU at Alabama NCAA college baseball game, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

LSU clinched a bid in the SEC tournament after one of their grittiest pitching performances of the season.

Five LSU relievers held Texas A&M scoreless over the last 11.1 innings, and LSU scored six times in the 13th to record a 12-6 win over the Aggies Friday night in College Station, Texas.

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri became the 7th head coach in Division I history to record 1,500 wins.

Zach Arnold’s pinch two run single gave LSU an 8-6 lead. Cade Doughty followed with a two run double to left centerfield. All six LSU runs scored with two out.

LSU leftfielder Gavin Dugas hit a two run homer in the second inning and walked three times. Dugas left Thursday night’s game with bruised ribs, after an outfield collision with centerfielder Drew Bianco. Dugas went to the emergency room, where X rays were negative.

Cade Daughty drove in five runs, including a three run homer in the 5th.

LSU starter AJ Labas was touched for 6 runs on 6 hits in one and a third innings.

The Tigers and Aggies conclude their three game series Saturday at 2 pm.