Willie Green on Zion Williamson injury: “We don’t have an official update”

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Pelicans open the regular season in just one week against the Philadelphia 76ers at the Smoothie King Center.

Wednesday, head coach Willie Green was asked about Zion Williamson’s status for the season opener.

“We don’t have an official update as of right now,” said Green. “But, when we do, David Griffin will let you know where we are with Z.”

Williamson missed the 2021 preseason due to an offseason injury that required surgery.

Green says Zion is hungry to get back on the court sooner rather than later.

“It’s hard on him,” said Green. “He wants to be able to do everything with his teammates, be on the floor, but this is a part of the process. Unfortunate it’s a part of the game. As much as he can be involved he’s involved he’s here, he’s in good spirits and hopefully we can progress pretty soon.”

