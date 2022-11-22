METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Pelicans improved to 10-7 overall, 6-4 in the Western Conference with a dramatic 45-point beating of reigning NBA champions, Golden State, on Monday.

The Pels took advantage of an 8-10 Warriors line-up minus starters Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins.

In the 128-83 win, Pels forward Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 34 points.

Meanwhile, Ingram’s teammate Zion Williamson returned after missing the last three games due to a bruised foot. Williamson scored nine points on the night.

Head coach Willie Green talked with the media during a Pels’ press conference at the team’s training facility in Metairie, La., and spoke about his team’s success and what needs to be done to continue to climb the conference ladder.

“We’ve had some really good games that came down to the wire. Three overtime games we didn’t win, we had some close games that we won, and I think those experiences we will continue to build off that,” said Coach Green, now in his second season leading the team.

“I always feel there is room for improvement. Look, we want to embrace where we are, so I think we are excited about where we are, but we also know that we can continue to grow. We have another couple of games coming up on the road that’s important for us. We just want to continue to keep our heads down, work and build and that’s what we are doing.”

The Pelicans started last season 1-12 before getting hot down the stretch to finish 36-46 overall and make the playoffs through the NBA Play-In Tournament.

One of the teams the Pels defeated in the Play-In, San Antonio, host New Orleans on Wednesday before the Pelicans finish the week in Memphis on Friday against the Grizzlies.

Tipoff for both games is set for 7 p.m.