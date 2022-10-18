NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — “A big thing we’ve been talking about is 1-0 each week,” Tulane head football coach Willie Fritz said Tuesday.

Going 1-0 has been the motto of the No. 25 Green Wave (5-1, 1-0 AAC) all season long.

Saturday afternoon against Memphis, Tulane hopes to protect its ranking and the top spot in the American Athletic Conference. There may be a lot of buzz around the Wave, but for head coach Willie Fritz it is business, as usual.

“Some people would be hard pressed to see me different one day to the next. I am consistent as to how we present information to our players. I am a schedule guy. You have a great game, it doesn’t carry over to the next one,” Fritz said Tuesday.

Running back Tyjae Spears of Ponchatoula ran for 151 yards in a 14-point win over South Florida. Spears has eight rushing touchdowns, one shy of his career high set last season.

Spears said he would love to perform before a big crowd Saturday at Yulman Stadium.

“That would be cool. Make a play and see everybody cheering for you and the whole stadium fill up. If you’re listening, I encourage you to come out this week,” he said.

A staffer then asked Spears for a little more promotion, to which Spears added, “TulaneTix.com.”