Tulane will host Central Florida Saturday in the American Athletic Conference championship game Saturday afternoon.

It may or may not be Willie Fritz’s final game as Tulane head coach. When asked about reported contact with Georgia Tech, Fritz did not deny it, but did not confirm either.

“I am the head coach at Tulane,” said Fritz. “That’s what I told our guys at practice.”

Fritz said of Georgia Tech, “I don’t want to get in other people’s business.”

Here’s the complete interview with reporters Monday.

Kickoff is 3:00 pm at Yulman Stadium. The game will be televised locally right here on WGNO and ABC.