Willie Fritz excited about Running Back versatility in 2020

Spring ball practice 2 of 15 is in the books for the Green Wave. No doubt the conversation starts around finding their next signal caller, but the backfield is already fully loaded when it comes to the running backs. In 2019, the Green Wave rushed for the most yards in program history with 3,162 yards. Corey Dauphine was a big part of the success averaging 8 yards per carry last season. He adds depth to a unit of 6 running backs in his 6th year of eligibility. Head coach Willie Fritz saying all of the guys in the room are uniquely talented.

Willie Fritz said, "It's great they can all run routes they can all run with the ball inside and outside. Big thing we're challenging them all in is pass protection. We've got to do a much better job of blocking for each other, little bit better last year we've got to get a whole lot better with that. There's no reason why we shouldn't."

Stephon Huderson said, "With the competition the energy is going to be there like us with the defense and even us in the running back room, we all want each other to do good and us bringing that energy, uplifting each other is like screaming its all love."