NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – SEPTEMBER 19: Members of the Tulane Green Wave run off the field during half time against the Navy Midshipmen at Yulman Stadium on September 19, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University football head coach Willie Fritz announced today that Jack Curtis will not be retained as the team’s defensive coordinator.

“We appreciate all the hard work Coach Curtis has put into our program, but at this time, we are moving in a different direction,” head coach Willie Fritz said. “We wish Coach Curtis all the best in his future endeavors.”

Tulane has begun a national search for the team’s next defensive coordinator.

{Press release courtesy of Tulane Athletics}